Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $270,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVLU. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,967,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,225,000 after purchasing an additional 706,850 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 296,154 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,260,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 194,226 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $27.36.

