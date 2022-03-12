Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $185.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

