Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $821,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.33 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

