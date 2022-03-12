JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55.

