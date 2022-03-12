Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 233 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 6.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Progressive by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,842,000 after buying an additional 275,137 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,831 shares of company stock worth $7,542,869 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.17. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $111.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

