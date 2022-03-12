Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $382,000 in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 236,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. 2,164,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

TAK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

