AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.
ACRX stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.30.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.