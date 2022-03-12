AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

ACRX stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 95,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 407,507 shares during the period. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

