Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,315,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after buying an additional 135,983 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 32,031 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $2,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.12 million, a P/E ratio of -28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -89.36%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

