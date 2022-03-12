2,816 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Bought by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 435.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

