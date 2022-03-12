Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Shares Bought by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VTC opened at $83.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.90. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $93.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.