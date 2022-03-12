Thomasville National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clorox by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Clorox by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 382,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in Clorox by 28,702.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 316,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $154.00.

CLX opened at $130.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.24. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $130.06 and a 52 week high of $196.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

