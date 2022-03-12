BCS Wealth Management Buys 375 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,665,000 after buying an additional 1,620,804 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,770,000 after buying an additional 1,562,716 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,597,000 after buying an additional 1,345,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,061,000.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

