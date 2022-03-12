Arlington Partners LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,235.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $106.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.26 and its 200-day moving average is $132.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.93%.

About Teradyne (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.