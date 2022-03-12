Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cummins by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after purchasing an additional 798,253 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 7,718.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 499,045 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 5,773.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after purchasing an additional 394,240 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,129,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 901,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,031 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMI opened at $195.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.67. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.08.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

