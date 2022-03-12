Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Lowered to $104.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.
NYSE:LEN opened at $86.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.40. Lennar has a one year low of $79.52 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 1,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.
Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
