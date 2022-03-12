Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Lowered to $104.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

NYSE:LEN opened at $86.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.40. Lennar has a one year low of $79.52 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 1,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

