9,000 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JWN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 13.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $1,803,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 139,488.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 25,108 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 1,147.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 80,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 74,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

JWN opened at $22.99 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.