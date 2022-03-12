Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 74,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,560 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,069.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 114,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,000,425 shares of company stock valued at $20,012,478 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TYG opened at $32.06 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

