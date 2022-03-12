Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes $1.84 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,385 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3,764.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 23,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,375,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $154.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

