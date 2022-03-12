Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 132,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

