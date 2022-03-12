BCS Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,657,000 after acquiring an additional 55,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $4,592,000. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 58,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total value of $61,351,766.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock valued at $606,961,530 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.90 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

