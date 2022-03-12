Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $386.16 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $354.14 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $409.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

