Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 128.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after acquiring an additional 203,941 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,128,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,576,236 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $795.35 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $927.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $929.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.74 billion, a PE ratio of 162.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

