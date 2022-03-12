Pardes Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pardes Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pardes Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.28) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pardes Biosciences.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pardes Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

PRDS stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93. Pardes Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $819,000.

Pardes Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discover and develop novel oral drug candidates while reimagining the patient journey to access these medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes PBI-0451, is being developed as a direct-acting, oral antiviral drug to treat and prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

