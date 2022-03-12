Brokerages Set Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Target Price at $13.00

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GMBL shares. Roth Capital downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ GMBL opened at $0.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMBL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

