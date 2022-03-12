Brokerages Set Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Target Price at $13.00

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on GMBL shares. Roth Capital downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
NASDAQ GMBL opened at $0.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.97.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.