Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,284 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Grifols by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 71,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 657.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Grifols by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,754,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,513,000 after purchasing an additional 315,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Grifols by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 49,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRFS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. 459,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,571. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.30) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.48) to €21.40 ($23.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

