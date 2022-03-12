ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 32,721 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $31,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,908 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE COP opened at $98.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.
In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on COP. UBS Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
