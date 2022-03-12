ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 32,721 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $31,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,908 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $98.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. UBS Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.