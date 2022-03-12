SHIELD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $120,255.72 and $26.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,071.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.29 or 0.06606587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.00270337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.88 or 0.00747036 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00067733 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.97 or 0.00465724 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00371215 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.