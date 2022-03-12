Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,271 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,350 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $28,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 75,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 67,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:KB opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

KB Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.