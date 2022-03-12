Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 510,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,234 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $42,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW opened at $80.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day moving average of $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

