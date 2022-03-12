Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $59.23 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,213 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $59,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $280.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.70 and a 200-day moving average of $316.12. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $264.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

