Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Susquehanna

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scientific Games presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.64.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $58.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.88. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Scientific Games will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Hamish Mclennan purchased 6,500 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.03 per share, with a total value of $377,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

