Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.32. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

GRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Galera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

In other news, Director Linda West acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $54,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 117,110 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

