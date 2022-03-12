Analysts Anticipate Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.76 billion and the lowest is $4.30 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $19.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.23 billion to $20.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.49 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.

TEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE:TEN opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenneco by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tenneco by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tenneco by 34.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 756,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after buying an additional 195,599 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 35.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 971,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 255,702 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 287,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

