Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 31st

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years.

VTN opened at $12.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating ) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

