VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$1.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE VICI opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.65.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 233,111 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,063,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,091,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,864,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

