Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credo Technology Group updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.