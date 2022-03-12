Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Drops By 91.2%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.12. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $78.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.