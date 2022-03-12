XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

NYSE XFLT opened at $8.69 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $9.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95.

In other XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust news, insider John Yogi Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $34,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFLT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 145.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 29,130 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 49.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (Get Rating)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.