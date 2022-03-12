Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years.

NMI opened at $10.15 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

