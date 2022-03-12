Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years.
NMI opened at $10.15 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
