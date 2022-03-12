Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Announces Earnings Results

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.35. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 84.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

