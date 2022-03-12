Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Baozun stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. Baozun has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $46.51.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BZUN shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.
Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
