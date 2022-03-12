Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Baozun stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. Baozun has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $46.51.

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BZUN shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares in the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.