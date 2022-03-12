Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 on March 31st

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend payment by 10.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Extra Space Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

Shares of EXR opened at $196.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $126.04 and a one year high of $228.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.59.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,166. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 384,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,267,000 after acquiring an additional 54,088 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,816 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.87.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

