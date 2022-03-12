Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Raised by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 320,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,342,000 after buying an additional 187,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 116,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

MS stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

