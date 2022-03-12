Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Update

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,405,200 shares, an increase of 678.1% from the February 13th total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 936.8 days.
Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $8.22.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
