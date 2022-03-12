Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Update

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,405,200 shares, an increase of 678.1% from the February 13th total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 936.8 days.

Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $8.22.

Get Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA alerts:

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA engages in the provision of aviation, other transport, and travel-related activities. It operates through the following business areas: People and Services, Aircraft Operations, Assets and Financing, and Other Business Areas. The People and Services business area includes crew, airline and crew support, and administrative functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.