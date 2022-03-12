Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Increases By 707.4%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 707.4% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 11.5% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 21,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 422,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

TDF stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40. Templeton Dragon Fund has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $24.00.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.