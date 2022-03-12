Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.32

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and traded as low as $2.10. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 5,321 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celyad Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Celyad Oncology from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.78 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Celyad Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celyad Oncology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating ) by 139.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Celyad Oncology worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

