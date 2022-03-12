Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.32

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and traded as low as $2.10. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 5,321 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celyad Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Celyad Oncology from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.78 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Celyad Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.01.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92.
Celyad Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYAD)
Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.
