Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.49

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and traded as high as $8.19. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 94,200 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1118 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.
Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MTR)
Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.
