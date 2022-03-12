John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 787.8% from the February 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

HTY stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

