Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,631 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 8.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,670,000 after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Union Pacific by 79.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 46.7% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $425,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.95.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $261.52 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $270.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $166.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.