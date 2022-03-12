Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,023,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,586 shares during the period. Fortis accounts for about 3.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $49,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fortis in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fortis by 140.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Fortis by 18.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fortis by 17.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Fortis stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $48.39.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

